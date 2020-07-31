Another baseball team postponed after positive tests

Getty Images

Major League Baseball has postponed another game because of positive tests for COVID-19.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, tonight’s Cardinals-Brewers game has been postponed, because of positives tests (plural) from the Cardinals.

MLB previously suspended the Marlins’ season for at least a week because of their outbreak, which is up to 17 players after another positive test was reported.

Phillies games have also been postponed this weekend, after two of their staffers tested positive after last weekend’s series with the Marlins.

The fact it’s spreading among teams that hadn’t been in contact with the Marlins (they’re now up to six teams not playing tonight) underscores the danger of the spread, and how hard it’s going to be for sports played outside a bubble to reduce the chance of infection.