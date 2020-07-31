Another baseball team postponed after positive tests

Major League Baseball has postponed another game because of positive tests for COVID-19.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, tonight’s Cardinals-Brewers game has been postponed, because of positives tests (plural) from the Cardinals.

MLB previously suspended the Marlins’ season for at least a week because of their outbreak, which is up to 17 players after another positive test was reported.

Phillies games have also been postponed this weekend, after two of their staffers tested positive after last weekend’s series with the Marlins.

The fact it’s spreading among teams that hadn’t been in contact with the Marlins (they’re now up to six teams not playing tonight) underscores the danger of the spread, and how hard it’s going to be for sports played outside a bubble to reduce the chance of infection.

3 responses to “Another baseball team postponed after positive tests

  2. This is painful. I love football. I really do. But there is absolutely no way– zero chance– that we have a football season. Football has a 53 man roster, 30+ coaches, 30+ trainers, doctors, and another 10+ personnel people. That is over 120 people that need to be contained for a 5 month period. Even if you tell them to stay home; do nothing but go to practice and go home, if their kid goes to school, their spouse goes to work or grocery shopping they can still get it.

    I understand that you gotta try but it is not going to happen this year.

  3. I am not a Goodell fan either, but this is not a Goodell thing. He does not have the power/authority to insist on anything. Players have to agree/owners have to agree. And remember… he works for the owners.

    On top of that, as I before, football has about 120 ‘essential’ employees. Don’t know how you keep them in a bubble. It’s not like the NBA where you just have a 12 man squad and4 coaches
    —–
    tb12greatest says:
    July 31, 2020 at 10:05 am
    Goodell should have insisted on a bubble, but he’s a moron so…

