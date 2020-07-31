Antonio Brown: I look forward to new beginnings

Getty Images

Antonio Brown will not appeal his eight-game suspension. He will serve it and then plans (hopes?) to play the final eight games.

With who? Who knows.

The free agent receiver responded Friday night to news from the NFL earlier in the day.

“I look forward to new beginnings,” Brown wrote on Instagram. “I want to be the best version of myself on and off the field, and I will do my best to be a great teammate. I appreciate the NFL giving me the opportunity to continue to work on myself and improve.

“I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity to play a game that I truly love and I look forward to joining a new team soon. Thank you to my family and all those that have supported me. I will show the fans my appreciation for this second chance by having the best season of my career. #AB2.0 #Himmothy”

Brown has not played since Sept. 15, the only game he played for the Patriots and the only game he played last season. So when he returns, assuming someone will give him a chance, Brown will not have played a game in more than a year.

The league still could extend Brown’s suspension if further violations are found related to an ongoing civil suit in Florida.