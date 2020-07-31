Bill Belichick on opt outs: “I totally respect and support it”

Getty Images

The Patriots have been hit harder by COVID-19 opt-outs than any other NFL team, with six New England players already declaring that they will not play in 2020. If Bill Belichick is concerned, he’s not showing it.

Belichick said today that he has spoken to the six players, understands their reasoning and wishes them well.

“I respect all of them,” Belichick said, via Henry McKenna of USA Today. “I talked to those guys and they explained their situations, and they had to make the decisions that were best for them, and I totally respect and support it.”

The six Patriots on the opt-out list are fullback Danny Vitale, guard Najee Toran, offensive lineman Marcus Cannon, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, running back Brandon Bolden and safety Patrick Chung. That’s a lot of talent that won’t be on the field in New England this season, but Belichick always has a plan for any challenge that arises.