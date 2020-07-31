Bill O’Brien: Will Fuller looks as good as he’s ever looked

Getty Images

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said in April that he was excited about what wide receiver Will Fuller will bring to the team in 2020 and he hasn’t had a change of heart over the last few months.

Fuller had sports hernia surgery this offseason and O’Brien indicated that the wideout is healthy as they’ve started working in training camp. O’Brien said that Fuller has looked good in the work they’ve done thus far.

“We’re excited about having him for 16 games. He looks as good as he’s ever looked,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

With DeAndre Hopkins gone, a full season for Fuller would be a welcome development for the Texans. He has caught 94 passes from Deshaun Watson for 1,452 yards and 14 touchdowns, but those numbers have only come in 22 games as Fuller has missed 22 regular season games over his career and 14 over the last two seasons.

Bucking those trends would be a big plus for the Texans Offense in 2020.