Bradley Chubb has “no doubt” he will be ready to play opener

Getty Images

Bradley Chubb missed the final 12 games of last season with a torn left ACL. The Broncos outside linebacker insisted Friday he will play the season opener.

“Yeah, no doubt, I feel like I’ll be ready to go,” Chubb said during a video conference Friday, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

Chubb will wear a brace on his surgically repaired knee.

He has spent the offseason at the team facility rehabbing, and the Broncos will manage his activity during camp.

“We’re going to play it smart and just try and work back into it because, right now, I haven’t been doing anything physical like going against an offensive lineman,” Chubb said. “I feel like with my health, that’s going to be the next step for me, getting that whole confidence thing back and I feel like as we get into the flow of things, I’ll be good.”

Chubb had 12 sacks in his rookie season when he played 16 games. He had one sack in his four games last season.