Broncos release veteran tight end Jeff Heuerman

Getty Images

With all the moves the Broncos made at the tight end position lately, they had to make room somewhere.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Broncos released veteran tight end Jeff Heuerman.

He had been with the team the last five seasons, and had 63 catches for 678 yards and five touchdowns.

The Broncos used a fourth-rounder on Albert Okwuegbunam this year, and also signed Nick Vannett in free agency. They drafted Noah Fant in the first round last year.

They still have seven tight ends on the roster, an almost Bears-like collection.