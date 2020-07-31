Browns cut four to drop to 80 players

Posted by Josh Alper on July 31, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Thursday that the team will work in split squads for strength and conditioning work next week, but they won’t be over the 80-player limit when that work begins unless they sign some new players.

The Browns announced four cuts on Friday that drop them to that 80-players limit. The change from 90 to 80 players was made as part of the modifications to the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiated by the NFL and NFLPA. Teams can have more than 80 players through August 16 as long as they work in split squads.

Wide receiver Tony Brown, linebacker Jermaine Grace, defensive end George Obinna and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer were the players dropped from the roster. The Zimmer move came was flagged with a non-football injury tag.

Zimmer played 30 snaps on defense last season and Grace played in 12 games for the Falcons while the other two players were undrafted free agent signings in Cleveland this offseason.

1 responses to "Browns cut four to drop to 80 players

  1. Stay in shape cause once COVID starts hitting camps and more established veterans question what they are doing lots of guys will get their chance. People worrying about smaller roster sizes not giving guys a chance, I think the opposite will happen. Lets see what happens after the first outbreak.

    Outside of travel Baseball can operate almost completely outdoors and be distant from each other and are losing games in the first week. In football you meet in groups far more often and the nature of the sport is to get close and exert yourself. Outside of maybe rugby there isn’t a worse sport to be playing. Unless they do this in a bubble it won’t work (and I am against most lock down rules). Will have to at least test everyone on Thursday and Friday with a quarantine from Thursday to game time.

