Browns cut four to drop to 80 players

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Thursday that the team will work in split squads for strength and conditioning work next week, but they won’t be over the 80-player limit when that work begins unless they sign some new players.

The Browns announced four cuts on Friday that drop them to that 80-players limit. The change from 90 to 80 players was made as part of the modifications to the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiated by the NFL and NFLPA. Teams can have more than 80 players through August 16 as long as they work in split squads.

Wide receiver Tony Brown, linebacker Jermaine Grace, defensive end George Obinna and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer were the players dropped from the roster. The Zimmer move came was flagged with a non-football injury tag.

Zimmer played 30 snaps on defense last season and Grace played in 12 games for the Falcons while the other two players were undrafted free agent signings in Cleveland this offseason.