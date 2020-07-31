Browns’ Jamie Gillan still positive for COVID-19 after almost a month

Getty Images

Browns punter Jamie Gillan is learning that even if you’re young and healthy, COVID-19 won’t necessarily go away quickly.

Gillan, who was placed on the Browns’ reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that he tested positive early this month, thought the virus was out of his system, and then tested positive again this week.

“I thought I was just tired,” Gillam said of first feeling symptoms around the Fourth of July. “I went and punted and kicked. I had two days of symptoms where I was achy and had a fever. The third day I had no fever or symptoms. I found out July 9 I had it. I did approximately two weeks of quarantine from the ninth and then went back to living normally. I tested positive for antibodies [on Tuesday, July 28]. Then [Wednesday, July 29], somehow, I tested positive. I feel great as it’s been almost a month since I initially tested positive. Remember, we’re all in this together. Wear a mask.”

Gillan’s experience shows that players who get the virus, even if they feel OK, may have to miss significant playing time. Playing football in a pandemic will not be easy.