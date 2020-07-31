Bucs have a run of running backs on reserve/COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Buccaneers signing veteran running back LeSean McCoy looks like less of a coincidence today. For the time being, they need the numbers at his position.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers put running backs Raymond Calais and Aca'Cedric Ware on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

They join third-round rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn on the list, thinning the herd considerably at the position. They only had six running backs on the roster at the beginning of camp, prior to adding McCoy.

According to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, Calais (their seventh-rounder this year) and Ware were part of the team walk-through Wednesday which included quarterback Tom Brady, for those who are contact-tracing at home.

That underscores how close any team is to an outbreak, and how the virus can decimate a position group in a hurry at a time when the stakes are much higher.