Bucs waive Jaydon Mickens, Nasir Player, Spencer Schnell

The Buccaneers moved closer to 80 players Friday.

They announced they waived receiver Jaydon Mickens, linebacker Nasir Player and receiver Spencer Schnell.

The Bucs had 13 receivers on their roster, so that was an easy position to cut.

Mickens, 26, joined the team late last season. He played one game, seeing action on 26 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams but did not record a statistic.

Mickens had six catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games for the Jaguars the two previous seasons.

The Bucs promoted Schnell late last season, and he played one game. He saw one offensive snap and 11 on special teams, returning two punts for 3 yards.

Player signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of East Tennessee State in April.