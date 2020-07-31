Carson Wentz bigger in 2020, hopes to be better as well

Getty Images

Carson Wentz found himself with more time at home this offseason than usual and he spent a good bit of it in his gym.

Wentz met with reporters on a video conference on Thursday and changes to his body were easy to notice to those on the other end of the stream. Wentz was rehabbing a torn ACL in 2018 and a fracture in his back last year, but said that the lack of lingering injuries left him with more time for other pursuits.

“The last couple of offseasons, I was dealing with injuries and trying to bounce back from injuries,” Wentz said, via Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “This offseason, I was really able to get after it and work out a little harder in my gym and all those things. I haven’t gained anything insane weight-wise. But I have definitely gained some weight. I feel really good with where I’m at.”

Wentz is bigger and he also discussed ways he wants to get better in 2020. One key area is ball security. Wentz’s 16 fumbles were more than anyone other than Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and he said he’s going to be “hard on myself” in order to cut down on those miscues this year.