Dolphins put two more on reserve/COVID-19

The good news is, they’ve got a long way to go before they’re compared to their baseball neighbors.

But the Dolphins did put two more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

The latest additions were linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive tackle Zach Sieler. That makes five Dolphins players who have hit the list, though one has already been activated. They also had multiple players test positive this offseason, who turned into an opportunity to help others by donating plasma.

The list is for people who either test positive or are quarantining because they were in contact with someone who has. Teams aren’t allowed to specify which.

Things would have to get really bad for the Dolphins to approach what the Marlins are doing. Their season has been suspended, and 18 of the 33 players on the active roster have tested positive.