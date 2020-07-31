Falcons put two more on reserve/COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Falcons put two more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, including a quarterback.

The team announced that Danny Etling and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison went on the list.

That moves the Falcons’ team total to five, including safety Jamal Carter, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, and fullback Keith Smith.

The list is for people who either test positive or are quarantining because they were in contact with someone who has. Teams aren’t allowed to specify which.

Davison started 12 games for the Falcons last year, his first with the team. Etling spent most of last year on the practice squad, after initially being claimed off waivers from the Patriots.

The former LSU quarterback is one of four at his position for the Falcons, along with Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, and Kurt Benkert. That doesn’t present a logistical problem at the moment, since they’re not really practicing.