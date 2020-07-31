Jaguars DT Al Woods opts out of playing this season

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive tackle Al Woods announced on Friday that he will not be playing this season.

Woods posted a statement about his decision to opt out on the team’s Twitter account.

“While I was excited to join the Jaguars, I have made the tough decision, given the current status of COVID-19, to opt out for the 2020 season,” Woods said in the statement. “The health and safety of my family has always been the most important thing in my life. I love the game of football and will be rooking hard for my teammates this season, and I look forward to re-joining the Jaguars in 2021.”

Woods signed a one-year contract with the Jags earlier this year. It has a base salary of $1.5 million with a $500,000 signing bonus and another $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Woods was a 2010 fourth-round pick of the Saints and has also spent time with the Bucs, Seahawks, Steelers, Titans and Colts over the course of his career. He had 32 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a sack with Seattle last season.