Jamal Adams wishes Jets well after trade to Seahawks

Getty Images

While Jamal Adams may have been a squeaky wheel in trying to leverage his way off the New York Jets roster, the newest member of the Seattle Seahawks says he wishes his former team well moving forward.

“I have nothing but love and respect for a lot of those guys over there in that organization,” Adams said Thursday in a zoom call with reporters. “I wish them well. I really do. I know a lot of people might think it’s not coming from the heart. It really is. I’m pulling for them.

“We have to move on. It’s part of the business. A lot of those guys and coaches reached out. They said they’re going to miss and they love me. It’s the same back. I’m pulling for those guys over there. I really am. I have no hate in my heart toward anybody. Joe (Douglas), Adam Gase, it doesn’t matter. I really wish them well.”

Adams asked for a trade from the Jets and was critical of head coach Adam Gase and team owner Woody Johnson before being dealt to the Seahawks. Adams said he didn’t think Gase was the right leader for the Jets to ultimately be successful. He commented on Johnson, who is currently serving as the United State ambassador to the United Kingdom, after accusations of making sexist and racist comments.

But Adams said he still wishes the best for the people he knows back in New York. He also said he told rookie safety Ashtyn Davis he is still available to him for any help and advice.

“Ashtyn Davis reached out to me. He’s been reaching out through the whole process. He’s the new rookie safety that they drafted. A hell of a player. I’m a big fan. I told him ‘man, I’m here to help you,'” Adams said. “‘I know the defense in and out. Any questions you have bro, I am going to help you. … I don’t care what I’m doing, I will take the time out to help you.’ And I mean that.”