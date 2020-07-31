Joe Burrow relieved to sign contract and get on the field

Getty Images

The Bengals made quarterback Joe Burrow the first overall pick of the draft in April, but it took some time for Burrow to officially become a member of the team.

Burrow became one of the last draft picks in the league to agree to a contract when he and the team finally struck a deal earlier this week. That agreement became official on Friday and Burrow took part in his first video conference as a member of the team a short time later.

“I would say the feeling is just relief. It’s been a long time since I got drafted,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

In addition to the video conference, Burrow also took part in a walkthrough with his teammates for the first time on Friday. He said he was probably throwing the ball harder than necessary because he was excited to get on the field after such a long wait, but it is unlikely that anyone around the team minded seeing the future of the franchise let off a bit of steam.