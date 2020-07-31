Joe Judge: We’ll let league deal with DeAndre Baker

Getty Images

The Giants cut kicker Aldrick Rosas in the wake of an offseason arrest, but they haven’t moved to terminate cornerback Deandre Baker‘s contract after he was arrested on armed robbery charges in May.

Head coach Joe Judge was asked about both players during a conference call with reporters on Friday. He said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, that cutting Rosas was “best for the team,” but noted that the league’s involvement in Baker’s situation has led to the team plotting a different course.

Baker has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt list and is not going to be with the team during training camp while that remains the case. Baker is appealing that decision and Judge said that the team “let the league deal with that issue” before making any decisions about Baker’s future with the franchise.

Baker was a first-round pick in 2019 and had 61 tackles while appearing in every game during his rookie season.