Jon Feliciano out after surgery to repair torn pectoral

Getty Images

The Bills brought back all five starting offensive linemen this year, but they are going to need a new right guard anyway.

Jon Feliciano started all 16 games at that position last season, but he’s not going to be available for a while. According to multiple reports, Feliciano had surgery on Friday to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

Such injuries typically take multiple months to heal, so Feliciano could wind up missing the entire season. The 2019 season was his first as a regular starter and he was coming off of a torn rotator cuff that he suffered in the team’s playoff loss in January.

Spencer Long, Ike Boettger, Evan Boehm and Daryl Williams are on hand as options to replace Feliciano on the interior of the line.