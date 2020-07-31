Josh Tupou told Bengals he’s opting out

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou has joined the list of NFL players opting out of playing this season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Tupou has informed the Bengals of his decision. The team has not made a roster move involving Tupou yet.

Tupou was headed into his fourth season with the team and was set to make $2.133 million this season. He played 16 games, made seven starts and recorded 27 tackles and a forced fumble last year.

Tupou is the first Bengals player to opt out and joins Eddie Vanderdoes, Eddie Goldman, Kyle Peko, Star Lotulelei, John Atkins and Michael Pierce as defensive tackles who have chosen that route.