Lamar Jackson: I’ve done a great job quarantining, I’m the new Bubble Boy

Seinfeld

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson knows it was the Moors, not the Moops, who invaded Spain in the Eighth Century.

Jackson compared himself to Seinfeld‘s Trivial Pursuit-playing Bubble Boy in his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he has taken extreme caution not to expose himself to any germs.

“I’m not really with anyone outside of my guys here,” Jackson said, via SI.com. “I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job so far, because all the tests came back negative. I didn’t have any coronavirus – not one tick in me. I think I’ve done a great job of quarantining. I’m going to keep it that way. I’m the new Bubble Boy, so that’s what it is.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh appreciated Jackson’s Seinfeld reference and his approach to keeping himself and the people around him safe.

“I happened to watch the Seinfeld episode just in the last couple weeks – the Bubble Boy episode, right? Awesome episode,” Harbaugh said. “I think he was just being humorous about that and having fun with it, but I think what he is trying to probably say [is] – and all of our guys, I really hope they feel this way – [it’s] a big responsibility for all of us to take care of ourselves and to protect ourselves and one another and our families. Just like everybody is trying to do in the country, I hope. And that’s what we are responsible to do. We want to win. We want to play these games, and that’s a big part of how we go ahead and do it, so heck yeah, applause to Lamar for making that point in his way.”

Harbaugh and Jackson are right. We all need to be sticklers for following all public health guidelines as scrupulously as George Costanza follows the Trivial Pursuit answer exactly as it’s printed on the card.