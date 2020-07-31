Mitchell Trubisky intent on proving doubters wrong

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky may have a month or so to keep Nick Foles from stealing his job.

But before it gets to that point, the Bears quarterback has a simple determination.

“It’s very motivating,” Trubisky said, via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com. “You’re always going to have people writing you off. It just has to light a fire under you, which it has for me.”

He also dropped in the obligatory “I’m just trying to prove everybody wrong” during his videoconference with the media.

There’s always the possibility that those doubters aren’t wrong, though. After Trubisky regressed last season, the Bears brought in a known-commodity who could take his job, even without the benefit of OTAs or a proper offseason.

But the former first-rounder said he wasn’t going to change the way he approaches his job going into the season.

“Every day I show up,” Trubisky said, “I have to prove myself I’m the No. 1 guy for this team.”

Matt Nagy has declared that the competition between Trubisky and Foles was “wide open,” and the lack of preseason games complicates the situation.