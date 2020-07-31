NFL, NFLPA deal to be signed “hopefully today”

Getty Images

One week ago, the NFL and NFL Players Association worked out an agreement on a revised Collective Bargaining Agreement that accommodates pro football in a pandemic. As of this moment, the formal paperwork still hasn’t been finalized.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the agreement will be signed “hopefully today.”

If that happens, the opt-out deadline will arrive next Friday, August 7. This means that all players have another full week, at a minimum, to make their irrevocable decision as to whether to play or to not play in 2020.

More players than most expected already have opted out. Whether and to what extent more do remains to be seen. For now, they have at least one full week to decide.