Nick Foles never had a discussion about opting out

The rumors of Nick Foles‘ opting out were greatly exaggerated.

The Bears quarterback never even considered it and instead will battle Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job. Foles, 31, has a newborn but toured the facility to see the precautionary measures the team is using in Halas Hall.

“There was never a discussion about opting out,” Foles said Friday, via NFL Media. “My wife and I both felt great pursuing being in Chicago and being here.”

Foles is “right at home” in the team’s offense already.

Bears coach Matt Nagy was a quality control coach in Philadelphia in 2012 when Foles played for the Eagles, and four years later, the two were together again in Kansas City when Nagy was the offensive coordinator.

The competition for the starting job is wide open.

“I think the big thing is just don’t focus on winning,” Foles said. “The big thing is focus on getting to be myself out there on the field. When a play is called, playing to the best of my ability.

“It’s been a year since I was in that sort of offense, but it’s nice to have that verbiage and have this feel and understand why we’re doing it; this is how we do it; this is the history. Because the history of the Philly offense came from K.C., we evolved it in Philly but coach Nagy brought the K.C. offense here, and it’s become the Bears Offense.”

The Bears set the stage for the quarterback battle by trading a fourth-round pick for Foles and declining Trubisky’s fifth-year option for 2021.

Foles has a Super Bowl MVP award and playoff success with the Eagles, but he has never started more than 11 games in a season. He is playing for his fifth team in nine seasons.