Nick Foles “right at home” in Bears offense

Getty Images

When Bears head coach Matt Nagy was discussing the team’s quarterback competition this week, he shared his opinion that Nick Foles was at a disadvantage to Mitchell Trubisky given the limitations to on-field work this offseason.

Nagy still called the competition for the starting job “wide open,” though, and Foles said on Friday that he doesn’t feel like he has a lot of work to do in terms of getting the offense down. He played in similar offenses with the Chiefs and Eagles, which has led to a familiar feeling.

“I feel right at home,” Foles said, via JJ Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com.

Trubisky does have more experience in this offense because he’s been on the team since Nagy arrived in Chicago, but whatever advantage that provides is mitigated by the part that he didn’t play well enough to convince the team to avoid a competition for the job this summer. If Foles’ familiarity leads to productive work in practice, the disadvantaged position Nagy talked about should disappear quickly.