No season tickets for Cardinals

Phoenix continues to be one of the biggest national COVID-19 hotspots. Not surprisingly, the Arizona Cardinals will not have season tickets in 2020.

Via Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic, the Cardinals have informed their season-ticket holders that, this year, no season tickets will be sold.

The Cardinals explained to season-ticket holders that, if local and state guidelines permit spectators, the first opportunity to purchase tickets will be given to season-ticket holders.

The NFL is allowing teams to host fans, if permitted to do so under state and local rules, even if other teams can’t have fans present. At this point, it’s hard to imagine any team play before a full stadium, at any point in the 2020 season.