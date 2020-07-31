Ohio State, Michigan game may be played earlier

Getty Images

Good news: This November, Michigan may not lose to Ohio State.

If the Big 10 plays football this year (reportedly, the league is still considering pulling the plug), the biggest rivalry in the conference, if not in the country, may happen a lot earlier than usual.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the game could be scheduled for September or October, as a “hedge” against the pandemic preventing the game from being played in late November, as it usually is.

Also, if the game is set for the early weeks of the season, it can then be postponed, if necessary.

As explained during Friday’s PFT Live, the Big 10 seems to be much more aware of the challenges of playing college football in a pandemic. Other major conferences, like the ACC and SEC, have decided to plow ahead with football season, despite the various factors that could put players and coaches at risk, that could contribute to the local spread of the virus, and that could cause the entire system to collapse under the weight of multiple outbreaks.