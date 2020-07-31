Raiders are expected to sign Jeremy Hill

Getty Images

The Raiders hosted free agent running back Jeremy Hill on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. They plan to sign Hill to a contract pending a physical and COVID-19 test.

Hill, 27, has not played since 2018.

The Bengals made him a second-round choice in 2014, and Hill played four seasons in Cincinnati.

He spent 2018 in New England.

In five seasons, Hill played 55 games with 43 starts. He rushed for 2,898 yards and scored 29 touchdowns on 708 carries and caught 68 passes for 490 yards and a score.