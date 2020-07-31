Rams announce Chandler Brewer opts out, two players on COVID list

Getty Images

Tackle Chandler Brewer will not be playing for the Rams this season.

Brewer has decided to opt out of playing because he is a cancer survivor. Brewer made the Rams as an undrafted free agent last year and appeared in seven games.

“With my history with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, I am at high risk and will opt out of playing in the NFL this season,” Brewer said in a statement posted to the team’s website. “I would like to thank the Rams for their support and I look forward to getting back on the field in 2021 and beyond.”

General Manager Les Snead said that the team looks forward to having Brewer back in 2021.

The Rams also announced that defensive tackle Michael Hoecht and linebacker Terrell Lewis have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lewis was a third-round pick in April and Hoecht signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.