Report: Antonio Brown accepts suspension, won’t appeal

Free agent receiver Antonio Brown has accepted his eight-game suspension and isn’t expected to appeal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Earlier Friday, the NFL announced it has suspended Brown for eight games for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

His suspension begins Week One, regardless if Brown is on a roster. It will last through Week Eight (if not signed) or his team’s eighth game (if signed).

The league could extend Brown’s suspension if further violations are found related to an ongoing civil suit in Florida, according to Pelissero.

Brown’s suspension stems from an accusation that Brown harassed a woman who went public with concerns about Brown’s behavior and a no contest plea to burglary and battery charges from a January incident in Florida.

Brown has not played since Sept. 15, the only game he played for the Patriots and the only game he played last season.