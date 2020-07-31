Report: ESPN goes with Fowler/Herbstreit, Levy/Riddick/Griese for Week 1 MNF

Getty Images

ESPN is planning a familiar two-man booth and a new three-man booth for the Week One Monday Night Football doubleheader.

For the first Monday night game of 2020, Steelers at Giants, ESPN will use its prime time college football pairing of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, according to author James Andrew Miller. For the second game of the doubleheader, Titans at Broncos, ESPN will use Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.

It’s unclear whether ESPN has formalized its plans for the entire NFL season. Miller added that some changes are still possible depending on the status of the college football season. Fowler and Herbstreit are ESPN’s top college football broadcasting duo, but at this point we don’t know how many college football games ESPN will have to broadcast.

ESPN is high enough on Herbstreit that there has been talk of him pulling double duty, working both on Saturday nights on college football and on Monday nights on NFL games.