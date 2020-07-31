Reports: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick will call Monday Night Football

Getty Images

ESPN has decided on its full-time Monday Night Football announcers.

ESPN biographer Jim Miller first reported Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick are the network’s new announce team. Other reports since have confirmed.

ESPN has not announced its decision.

The trio called the late game between Denver and Oakland in ESPN’s 2019 season-opening doubleheader.

Since Mike Tirico departed for NBC in 2016, ESPN has not had any continuity in the booth.

Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden called Monday Night Football in 2016 and 2017. Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland handled games the past two seasons and were joined by Jason Witten in 2018 before he came out of retirement before last season.