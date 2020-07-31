Slow contract talks have Cam Heyward wondering about his future

Getty Images

Defensive end Cam Heyward wants to end his career in Pittsburgh. Yet, Heyward now wonders whether that will happen.

Heyward’s agent, Michael Perrett of Element Sports Group, told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that the sides have had broad discussions but no substantive contract terms on a contract extension.

The sides have had broad discussions about Heyward’s future but in no particular terms. The pandemic has created uncertainty about the league’s financial landscape.

“I thought we’d be further along in the process. In a normal year, we might be,” Perrett told ESPN. “The current situation has led to a lot of uncertainty, but NFL business is still moving forward. Cam would love to retire a Steeler, but at this point, he just doesn’t know how all of this is going to play out.”

Heyward, 31, enters the final year of his deal due to make a $9.5 million base salary.

Chris Jones, Myles Garrett and Joey Bosa are defensive players who have signed contract extensions recently.

Heyward was first-team All Pro in 2017 and 2019 and has made three consecutive Pro Bowls.