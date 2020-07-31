Texans place Gareon Conley, Dylan Cole on PUP

Getty Images

The Texans placed cornerback Gareon Conley and inside linebacker Dylan Cole on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp.

Conley underwent offseason ankle surgery. Cole is working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The Raiders traded Conley, the 24th overall choice in 2017, to the Texans last October. He played eight games with six starts for Houston, making 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups.

The Texans, though, declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so Conley is scheduled to become a free agent next spring.

Cole made 16 tackles in 11 games last season. He signed a $2.144 million restricted free-agent tender in the offseason.