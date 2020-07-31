Vikings activate Blake Brandel from COVID list

Getty Images

The Vikings had a league-high eight players on the COVID-19 list Thursday. They have one fewer today.

The Vikings announced they activated rookie offensive tackle Blake Brandel off the COVID-19 list.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, linebacker Cameron Smith, offensive tackle Oli Udoh, receiver Justin Jefferson, safety Brian Cole II and offensive lineman Tyler Higby remain on the reserve list.

The NFL’s new reserve/COVID-19 list category was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and that player is not counted on the active roster.

Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.

The Vikings also announced rookie cornerback Nevelle Clarke has passed his physical.