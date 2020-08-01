Browns tight end David Njoku changes mind about wanting a trade

Getty Images

Browns tight end David Njoku wants a trade out of Cleveland. Unless he doesn’t.

Currently, he doesn’t. Agent Drew Rosenhaus says that Njoku has decided to stay put.

According to Rosenhaus, Njoku has “had some good meetings” with members of the reconstitutes Browns organization, including new G.M. Andrew Berry. Njoku has decided to “give the team his full commitment right now and go from there.”

One of three first-round picks in 2017 (along with Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers), the Browns exercised Njoku’s option for 2021 earlier this year. After appearing in 16 games in each of his first two seasons, Njoku appeared in only four games last season. Coach Freddie Kitchens seemed to have cooled on Njoku after he returned from injured reserve.

Njoku has 93 career catches, for 1,066 yards and nine touchdowns.