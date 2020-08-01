C.J. Mosley opts out for 2020

Getty Images

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, their premier defensive free-agent acquisition of 2019, has decided not to play in 2020.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Mosley has opted out of the season. Mosley made his decision due to “family health concerns,” according to Cimini.

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets. He appeared in only two games last season, due to a groin injury suffered during a dominant Week One performance against the Bills.

He bumps a $6 million salary from 2020 to 2021. That, in turn, will nudge his 2021 base salary of $16 million to 2022.

Earlier this year, Mosley received a $10 million roster bonus. He made $8.5 million in 2019.

Mosley’s decision comes a week after the Jets traded safety Jamal Adams to the Seahawks.