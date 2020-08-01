Chargers cut six to get to 80 players

Getty Images

The Chargers aren’t waiting to drop to the 80-player limit put in place for this summer by an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA.

The team announced on Saturday that they have dropped defensive tackle P.J. Johnson, tackle Koda Martin, wide receiver Andre Patton, tight end Jared Rice, safety Roderic Teamer and tight end Andrew Vollert from the roster. The moves leave the Chargers with 80 players, which means they will not have to work in split squads at training camp.

Patton and Teamer each saw action with the Chargers last season. Patton had six catches for 56 yards in 13 games while Teamer had 40 tackles, an interception and a sack while making six starts and seven overall appearances.

Martin and Vollert spent last season on injured reserve. Johnson was on the team’s practice squad last year and Rice was an undrafted free agent signing this year.