Cowboys release Kai Forbath

Getty Images

Kai Forbath closed out last season as the Cowboys kicker, but he won’t have that job in 2020.

The Cowboys announced that Forbath has been released on Saturday. That clears the way for Greg Zuerlein to take over the job after he signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal with the team as a free agent this offseason.

Forbath was 10-of-10 on field goals and 10-of-10 on extra points in three games for Dallas. He also kicked in one game for the Patriots and has also played for the Jaguars, Vikings, Saints and Washington since entering the league in 2012.

The Cowboys also put long snapper Joe Fortunato and waived/injured rookie linebacker Azur Kamara Saturday. With wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson and cornerback Saivion Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Cowboys are down to 80 players on their active roster.