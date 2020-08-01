Deshaun Watson on his future: I’m locked in on being a Texan

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has a contract extension already. The quarterback selected two choices after the Chiefs quarterback in 2017 does not.

The Texans want to sign Deshaun Watson to a long-term deal. Deshaun Watson wants to sign a long-term deal.

“I’m here,” Watson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I love the organization. I love the McNairs. I love the city. I love the fan base. I’m a Houston Texan. I’m locked in on being a Texan.”

No contract extension is imminent, Wilson reports, but the sides have had discussions.

“We’re working hard,” Texans General Manager/coach Bill O’Brien said Friday. “We feel so strongly about him in this offense, in this organization. We want him here for a long time. We’d love to have Deshaun here.

“We’re not going to talk about contracts in the media. We’d love to have Deshaun here for a long time. He’s here. He’s excited, and we’re excited about the season.”

Mahomes recently signed a 10-year, $503 million deal with the Chiefs, which Watson called “awesome.” Watson, though, seeks a shorter-term pact, according to Wilson.

Watson turns 25 next month, and with a four- or five-year deal, he could return to the negotiating table in his prime.

But Watson made clear he is going to let his agent, David Mulugheta, handle negotiations, while he spends his time preparing for his fourth season.

“Football is the main focus,” Watson said. “My agent is taking care of that. My main focus is being the quarterback and being the leader of this team. My main focus is staying healthy and making sure my team is ready to play.”