Dolphins’ Bobby McCain: We have to hold each other accountable to avoid COVID-19 risks

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 1, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
Dolphins safety Bobby McCain thinks this season the team that takes the most caution to avoid getting COVID-19 may turn out to be the team holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

McCain said that players need to hold their teammates accountable and call them out if they go to bars, engage in high-risk activities or do anything that could cause the coronavirus to spread within their locker room.

“You’ve got to hold your brothers accountable, as far as stepping out and going to dinner with a lot of people, going to nightclubs, going to bars, being with different women. Whatever you bring home, you’re bringing to the family,” McCain said, via Josh Tolentino of TheAthletic.com. “It’s definitely going to take a lot of discipline. The most disciplined team will end up playing the most games and being the healthiest at the end of the day.”

It’s easy to envision a first-place team quickly becoming a last-place team if a COVID-19 outbreak takes some key players off the field. Players who won’t take precautions for their own health or the health of the society around them might take precautions because of peer pressure from teammates who recognize the way an entire team’s season could go down the tubes if players don’t take this virus seriously.

