Dolphins sign long snapper Rex Sunahara

The Dolphins announced Saturday they have signed long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Miami needed a long snapper with Blake Ferguson still on the COVID-19 list. The Dolphins selected Ferguson in the sixth round this spring.

Sunahara is an undrafted free agent from West Virginia. He was a semifinalist for the 2019 Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s top long snapper.

Sunahara played 25 career games at West Virginia and handled long snapping duties for punts, field goals and extra points in all 24 games as a junior and senior.

He originally began his collegiate career at Rhode Island before transferring to West Virginia in 2016.