Giants extend Nick Gates

Getty Images

Nick Gates emerged as an important piece of the Giants’ offensive line last season, and now he’s being rewarded.

Gates and the Giants have agreed to a two-year contract extension that has a base salary of $6.825 million and could hit $10.325 million with incentives, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

After leaving Nebraska with a year of eligibility remaining, Gates went undrafted in 2018, and he spent his rookie year on the Giants’ injured reserve. But he made the roster in 2019, played in all 16 games and started three.

Now Gates has the job security of a new deal, and the Giants have the security of having a young lineman they believe in to protect Daniel Jones and open holes for Saquon Barkley.