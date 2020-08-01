Lerentee McCray opts out for 2020

Getty Images

The formal seven-day window for player opt-outs has not yet opened. Plenty of players, however, already have exercised their opt-out privilege.

On Saturday, the Jaguars announced that linebacker/defensive end Lerentee McCray had decided to opt out for the 2020 season.

“With the health and safety of my family in mind, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season during these trying times in ‘Our Nation,'” McCray said in a statement released by the team. “I will miss being there with my teammates, coaches and Jaguar personnel competing on Sundays, but I feel that God has directed my steps to make this decision. I was honored to be involved in our team’s social justice efforts during this offseason, and I look forward to continuing to support those affected in any way I can. My family and I appreciate the understanding and support of the Jaguars organization and our fans. We are praying and working for the health and safety for this great country!”

McCray joined the Jaguars in 2017, playing exclusively as a backup and special-teamer in 35 appearances. In 2018, he was a special-teams captain.

He signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars earlier this year. He received a $137,500 with a base salary of $910,000. His contract will toll into 2021.