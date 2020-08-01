Lions put Matthew Stafford on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has just become the biggest name in the NFL to go on the COVID-19 list.

The Lions added Stafford to the reserve/COVID-19 list today, according to the league’s transaction wire.

That could either mean that Stafford himself tested positive or that he was exposed to someone who has COVID-19. There has been no word on whether Stafford actually has the virus.

As training camps open, the NFL is in the process of trying to figure out how to play a football season in a pandemic. Stafford is the most significant player so far who will be unable to participate in the start of training camp, but he almost certainly won’t be the last big name to go on the COVID-19 list.