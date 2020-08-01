NFL pushes for shorter opt-out window

Posted by Mike Florio on August 1, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
The NFL and NFL Players Agreement have agreed that players will have seven days from the signing of the official revision to the Collective Bargaining Agreement to decide whether to opt out of the 2020 season. Since the deal has not yet been finalized, that would put the deadline at Saturday, August 8 — at the earliest.

The league, apparently rattled by the fact that nearly 40 players already have said “no thanks” to pro football in a pandemic, now wants a shorter deadline than the one previously negotiated.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the NFL “is pushing to move up the deadline from one week after the new CBA side-letter is signed, and it now is expected even sooner.” Schefter’s tweet on the subject suggests that the NFLPA is fine with this, claiming that the opt-out deadline is “now expected to be moved up to either Tuesday or Wednesday.”

The NFLPA shouldn’t be fine with it. The NFL’s opt-out system already is too inflexible and unrealistic, forcing players to make binding decisions without complete information. It’s one thing to show up at camp and witness the efforts to limit the spread of the virus there. It’s another to participate in 11-on-11 padded practices, which won’t happen until the middle of August. And it’s another to play in a game against an opponent, which won’t happen until Week One of the regular season.

What if padded practices result in a spike in positive tests? What if games do? Players should have the ability to make a decision with more, not less, information, based on how things unfold in the coming weeks.

Players also should be permitted to return. If they decide based on the NFL’s handling of the pandemic and/or a potentially dramatic shift in the national attitude toward doing the things necessary to contain the virus the situation is safer than expected, why not let them come back and play?

But those are separate issues. For now, the point is that the league and the union have agreed to place a short fuse on the opt-out decision. The last thing the union should agree to do at this point is to shorten the agreed deadline even more.

12 responses to “NFL pushes for shorter opt-out window

  3. Why do you agree with it?
    I’m tired of the man up macho do it or don’t way of thinking.

    There is something to be said about educating oneself and then making a decision based upon actual real life experience.

  4. Or they can just retire and unretire as they see fit. The league always finds a way to trip over their own feet.

  6. rodgerstonelson says:
    August 1, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    I actually agree with the NFl on this. Stay or go, man up and make a man deceision.

    a man decision usually requires knowing information and analyzing it then basing your choice off of it.

  8. Aren’t these the same players who go out to the strip clubs when they’re on the road. Now they’re saying its because if family issues?

  9. These players have all of the information necessary to make an informed decision on whether to play or not. Just make a decision.

  10. They should be talking about discounted tickets for fans for the “quality” of product they’ll be putting on the field (if there’s a season at all). Season ticketholders who can opt out for the 2020 season should do so.

  11. evrybdyhas1 says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:08 pm
    What if a player fakes a hammy or back injury and opts out with pay?
    _______
    Pretty sure teams have doctors to diagnose things like that.

  12. I agree with the NFL too. Not being a man up type of thing, but you also can’t have these teams going deep into camp and then at the last minute have 10 guys opt out and still get some sort of payment. There is more than enough information out there for these guys to make a decision on what is best for them and their families. You see what it is doing to baseball, so use that and decide if it’s worth it. If it isn’t, opt out now, if it is to you, then show up. Simple as that.

