Panthers waive five, activate Greg Little from PUP list

The Panthers have opted to drop to 80 players now rather than working in split squads and waiting until the August 16 deadline to make their first cuts of the summer.

The team announced that they have waived five players on Saturday. Wide receiver Damion Jeanpiere, guard Tyler Marz, center Frederick Mauigoa, running back Rodney Smith, and linebacker Jason Ferris are no longer on the Panthers roster.

Jeanpiere and Marz spent time on Carolina’s practice squad last year. Mauigoa, Smith and Ferris joined the team as undrafted free agents this year.

The Panthers also announced that tackle Greg Little has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. The 2019 second-round pick ended last season on injured reserve due to an ankle issue and also dealt with concussions as a rookie.

Tackle Brandon Bowen was activated from the non-football injury list to round out the moves in Carolina.