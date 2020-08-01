Report: Group of Pac-12 players threatens to sit out season

Posted by Mike Florio on August 1, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT
With no group or union to protect college football players, they have to protect themselves. Some Pac-12 football players reportedly are doing just that.

According to ESPN.com, a group from multiple Pac-12 schools have threatened to sit out preseason camp and 2020 games until negotiations with the conference regarding racial injustice, COVID-19 safety, and other issues are completed.

In a text message obtained by ESPN.com, the group says that its goal is to “obtain a written contract with the Pac-12 that legally ensures we are offered the following protections and benefits.”

The conference’ position on this news is to say, essentially, “This is news to us.”

“Neither the Conference nor our university athletics departments have been contacted by this group regarding these topics,” the Pac-12 said in a statement. “We support our student-athletes using their voice and have regular communications with our student-athletes at many different levels on a range of topics. As we have clearly stated with respect to our fall competition plans, we are, and always will be, directed by medical experts, with the health, safety and well being of our student athletes, coaches and staff always the first priority. We have made it clear that any student athlete who chooses not to return to competition for health or safety reasons will have their scholarship protected.”

With those scholarships protected even if players choose not to play, it will be interesting to see how many Pac-12 players choose to sit this season out.

The Pac-12 adopted on Friday a 10-game, conference-only football season, which begins on September 26. The conference championship game will be held on a team’s campus, and not at the new NFL stadium in Las Vegas.

5 responses to “Report: Group of Pac-12 players threatens to sit out season

  1. Makes sense, they’re just barely better than a high school athlete anyways. #TheWashingtonGeneralsOfNCAA

  2. I understand COVID-19 concerns as the basis for refusing to play, but the rest escapes me. I don’t see what racial injustice has to do with playing football (unless it is within your own program), and “others”–well, that could be a whole laundry list of “demands”, especially when you have Cal and Stanford students involved.

    If you’re on a football scholarship, the university has the obligation to provide a safe environment for playing football. Absolutely. The rest is non-football (again, unless the racial injustice is within your own program) and should be dealt with on your own time.

  4. I would sure love to know what racial injustices they are facing. I’d love for them to provide some examples, but I doubt they have any to provide.

  5. So the big question here is “who”. Who are these players? It’s one thing if it’s a bunch of freshman that will likely redshirt. It’s a whole other story if it is multiple star players in their junior or senior year. Either way I highly doubt they will get a legally binding document from the conference. But if they have the resolve they can certainly turn a few heads and bring additional attention to the subject(s) they are concerned with.

    Although the bottom line is that if they do choose to sit out they will absolutely negatively affect their NFL draft stock for next year and possibly the year after. Scouts cannot judge your performance if you aren’t performing. So if they fully understand that and accept it, then all the more power to them for doing what they believe in.

