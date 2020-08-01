Report: Patriots receiver Marqise Lee is opting out

Posted by Mike Florio on August 1, 2020, 9:05 AM EDT
And then there are seven.

Patriots receiver Marqise Lee intends to opt out of the 2020 season, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Lee’s decision comes from the fact that he became a first-time father in February.

Lee received a $137,500 signing bonus, along with a base salary of $910,000, when signing a one-year deal to join New England in the offseason. By rule, he’ll keep the signing bonus and his contract will toll into 2021.

Given that he’s never before played for the Patriots and in light of the fact that Lee has never fulfilled the potential that made him the 39th overall pick in the 2014 draft, it’s not the type of defection that will cause coach Bill Belichick to panic (not that he ever does anyway). But the ongoing exodus has taken on a death-by-a-thousand cuts vibe for the Patriots; as each next player opts out, others may decide to do the same.

“I think everybody’s got to make their own individual decisions on that,” Belichick told reporters on Friday regarding the possibility of additional opt outs. “They have to weigh their own situation. Each one of us is unique and we all have different lives, situations, families, environments and so forth and so on. So, there’s no two situations that are the same. Everybody will have to make their own decision on that. My crystal ball is kind of cloudy right now, so I have no idea what will happen along those lines. I think everybody in the league, every team in the league, every player, every coach, everybody in the league is involved in that to some degree. So, we’ll just have to see how it turns out.”

For the Patriots, it’s turning out to be a bit problematic. But few coaches are better equipped to shrug, to move on to the next man up, to expect the same level of performance from whoever the replacements may be, and to pursue victories in what will be a season of chaos for everyone.

20 responses to “Report: Patriots receiver Marqise Lee is opting out

  2. Jesus this team is going to be bad, and boring on top of it. Cam Newton fans, as a reminder, 2015 was 5yrs ago. However, I’m sure the Jets, Bills, Dolphins will still find a way to screw this up

  3. I don’t care to hear about who is not playing. Go. Go away! Stay away!

    Tell me about those courageous and competitive many who are playing.

  4. Well now I expect the Patriots to sign a guy who was once considered the best receiver in the NFL; Antonio Brown would fit if Robert Kraft will allow it. My guess is that Belichick will want to sign Antonio Brown to a contract.

  5. wutangisforthechildren30 says:
    August 1, 2020 at 9:13 am
    Jesus this team is going to be bad, and boring on top of it. Cam Newton fans, as a reminder, 2015 was 5yrs ago. However, I'm sure the Jets, Bills, Dolphins will still find a way to screw this up

    ——-
    There was no guarantee Lee was making the roster at all. And there won’t be a season anyway so there’s that too.

  6. $23 million plus in cap money thanks to the opt outs. Keep it coming for a season that will never happen.

  7. Is it just me or is that a really long response compared to the answers BB usually gives? Mellowing with age?

  9. promickey says:
    August 1, 2020 at 9:20 am
    Well now I expect the Patriots to sign a guy who was once considered the best receiver in the NFL; Antonio Brown would fit if Robert Kraft will allow it. My guess is that Belichick will want to sign Antonio Brown to a contract.
    ————–

    What’s the point if he’s suspended for half the year?

  11. If it gets too ugly for the Patriots, the season will be cancelled so that they can recover. We all know how much the NFL is indebted to this franchise.

  12. Funny how pats fans went from, we are still super bowl contenders, to it’s ok, there won’t be a season. Lol.

  13. wutangisforthechildren30 says:
    August 1, 2020 at 9:13 am
    That's great but 2018 wasn't a long time ago and he played well

    That’s great but 2018 wasn’t a long time ago and he played well

  14. The Patriots probably found a way to pay these guys extra under the table so enough will opt out. That way they can “Tank for Trevor” this year and have the whole band back next year. That’s why Bill is cool with everyone opting out.

  15. amaf21 says:
    August 1, 2020 at 10:01 am
    ding dong your dynasty* is done.

    ——
    *greatest dynasty this sport has ever seen or ever will see.

    Fixed it for ya.

  18. That way they can “Tank for Trevor” this year and have the whole band back next year. That’s why Bill is cool with everyone opting out.
    ——
    No Belichick team will ever tank

  19. wutangisforthechildren30 says:
    August 1, 2020 at 9:13 am
    Jesus this team is going to be bad, and boring on top of it. Cam Newton fans, as a reminder, 2015 was 5yrs ago. However, I'm sure the Jets, Bills, Dolphins will still find a way to screw this up

    Yes, afterall, he was w lock.

    Go look at recent photos of the probable lock WRs working out with Newton and Stidham. Looks like a healthy, talented and determined group to me.

  20. ndallasruss says:
    August 1, 2020 at 10:16 am
    The Patriots probably found a way to pay these guys extra under the table so enough will opt out. That way they can “Tank for Trevor” this year and have the whole band back next year. That’s why Bill is cool with everyone opting out.

    Meanwhile, KC is way over the cap as we speak and the media says nothing.

