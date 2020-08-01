Saints place Kiko Alonso, Johnson Bademosi on PUP

Getty Images

The Saints placed linebacker Kiko Alonso and cornerback Johnson Bademosi on the physically unable to perform list Saturday.

Alonso continues to work his way back from a torn ACL in the Saints’ postseason loss to the Vikings. Bademosi ended last season on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Alonso, who turns 30, arrived in New Orleans last September in a trade with the Dolphins for Vince Biegel. He played 13 games with four starts for the Saints in 2019, making 31 tackles and a pass breakup.

Bademosi, 30, played six games with the Saints, arriving after the Dolphins cut him. He made one tackle.