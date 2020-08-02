49ers re-sign Alex Barrett

Getty Images

The 49ers cut defensive lineman Alex Barrett on Thursday. They re-signed him Sunday.

The team announced the transaction.

Barrett originally joined the 49ers when he signed with their practice squad on Nov. 27, 2019. He spent the remainder of the season on the developmental squad.

He re-signed with San Francisco on Feb. 10, 2020.

Barrett, 26, attended San Diego State, where he appeared in 50 games with 38 starts. He made 169 tackles, 19 sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.